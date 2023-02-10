Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot.

The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point.

Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any profit from the state lottery winning numbers. Just from the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot.

Members at the store said that people have been coming in and out of the store hoping that they will be the next to win big.

“It’s the better odds as far as locally, and the state of Mississippi because you know it’s a state game it’s not a national game. So, it has better odds to win so if I play, I would play the Match 5,” said Tammie Rood, Sprint Mart Manager.

The next Match 5 drawing will be Saturday night.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter