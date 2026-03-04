Winning ticket for Match 5 won at Columbus Sprint Mart, according to MS Lottery Corporation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One lucky player matched all five numbers in last night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing and won the $705,000 Jackpot.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #4105 in Columbus.

If you bought a Match 5 ticket in Columbus, it might be yours.

You can scan your ticket using the Mississippi Lottery app or visit your nearest retailer to find out if you’re the winner.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.