Winning ticket for Match 5 won at Columbus Sprint Mart, according to MS Lottery Corporation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One lucky player matched all five numbers in last night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing and won the $705,000 Jackpot.
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #4105 in Columbus.
If you bought a Match 5 ticket in Columbus, it might be yours.
You can scan your ticket using the Mississippi Lottery app or visit your nearest retailer to find out if you’re the winner.