Winona community are helping those stay warm from cold weather

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – As we are halfway through December, temperatures are already dipping below freezing

This has brought attention to those in the community who may need help keeping warm.

The National Weather Service has been advising people about dangerously low temperatures as we approach the official start of Winter.

They say being exposed to the weather can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.

The Blessings For All, Empowered by Faith organization is helping those who may not have a warm place to stay on these cold nights.

For a third year, they are opening a warming shelter and providing other resources to those who need them.

“It is just a beautiful thing,” Calbrina Woods said. “We had law enforcement to meet us at the border that transported people in, and then when the shelter closed because of the heat increase, we were able to get them back to the location that they came from, so it was like an effortless process because of the community just all banding together from Carroll County and Grenada County.”

Resources such as free food, warm clothing, and hygiene products are also given out to those in the shelter.

The group’s founder, Calbrina Woods, said it takes a collective to make a place for those in need.

“There are a lot of different organizations that are in the communities, like Junior Auxiliary, or even your councilman and alderman,” Woods said. “My mayor is awesome, and his whole team is awesome. The same thing with Grenada, they have a city manager, an active mayor, and everyone on their board is very active inside of it. So, calling out those officials that are there to serve, that is who put it together too, and make it effortless.”

Other area cities, including Eupora and Grenada, are also offering warming shelters during the extreme cold.

