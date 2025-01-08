Winona High School names new head football coach

Offensive coordinator Philip Jordan receives a promotion following the retirement of Joey Tompkins after eleven years.

The football program at Winona knows a thing or two about winning. They added a big trophy to their case in 2023, winning the MHSAA 3A State Championship to cap off an undefeated 15-0 season. As a result, head coach Joey Tompkins won Coach of the Year honors. However, just a year later, Winona found themselves searching for a new head coach following the retirement of Tompkins after eleven years at the helm. Lucky for them, the right man for the job was there all along.

In an event held on Wednesday afternoon, Philip Jordan was officially introduced as the next head football coach of the Winona Tigers. Jordan is no stranger to the program, having served as defensive coordinator from 2017-2019 and offensive coordinator from 2020-2024. Jordan brings familiarity and stability to the program as they look to maintain their pedigree of success.

“It is a tremendous honor, and I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity. This means a lot to me and my family,” said Jordan. “I look forward to continuing to connect with the school and the community, and really to impact these young men while they’re here and for the rest of their lives.

Jordan served as the offensive coordinator during the 2023 championship season and has been around Coach Tompkins for years prior to that as well. He credits the influence of his predecessor in helping him receive this life-changing promotion, as he looks to carry on the legacy of the man he calls “the greatest coach in school history.”

“Coach Tompkins is the reason that I’m in Winona. I wouldn’t be here without him, he brought me in eight years ago. He’s the greatest coach in school history,” said Jordan. “He’s done a lot of winning and laid a tremendous foundation here. I look forward to building upon that.”