Winona Police Arrest Shooting Death Suspect

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update to a shooting in Winona that left one teenager dead Thursday night.

Winona Police have arrested 16-year-old Markevion Merritt Saturday after issuing a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

Merritt is being charged with murder as an adult in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ty’Quarruis Hardimon.

Merritt’s bond is set at $500,000.

He’s currently being held at the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility.

Merritt will appear before court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.