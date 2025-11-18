Winona turkey giveaway to take place at National Guard Armory

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Blessings for all empowered by faith and more to life will hold a joint turkey and ham giveaway on Wednesday, November 19, from 1 pm until it’s gone.

The giveaway will take place at the National Guard Armory located at 22 Industrial Park Boulevard in Winona.

There will also be a turkey and food bag giveaway on Wednesday, November 22, from one p m until it’s gone in Grenada at the Lewis Johnson Senior Citizen Complex, located at Two Ninety Nine Martin Luther King Boulevard in Grenada.

There will be 200 turkeys and food bags. Both events are first-come, first-served.

