Winona’s water system being upgraded after 3.7 million dollar grant

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona’s water system will get a big upgrade after a 3.7 million dollar grant.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded the money.

Funds will help increase water pressure and supply and provide a backup of clean water during emergencies.

Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office specifically cited the 2019 floods in Montgomery County as a reason for the grant.

His office made the announcement this week.

Thompson says he hopes the money will rebuild and strengthen the town’s water infrastructure.