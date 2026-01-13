Winston Co. Man arrested for allegedly communicating with a child

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man is facing charges in South Carolina for allegedly communicating with an underage child.

According to Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins, 39-year-old Jeffrey Miles has been charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Winston County Investigations worked alongside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to arrest Miles.

Perkins says officials in South Carolina notified the department that Miles had an address in Winston County.

The department apprehended Miles, and Perkins says he will be extradited to South Carolina.

This crime occurred while Miles was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, traveling through multiple states.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating any potential criminal activities Miles may have been involved with or inside Winston County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.