WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is some bad paper floating around Winston County, and the sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help to find out who’s responsible.

The man in this video is believed to have cashed a counterfeit payroll check.

If you know who he is, or have any other information on the case, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.