Winston County community celebrates Black History Month

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – February is Black History Month, and the Winston County Library and Friends of Dean Park are teaming up to showcase the contributions and talents of both well-known and local people.

For 14 years, Friends of Dean Park and Walmart have partnered with the library to sponsor Black History Month exhibits.

This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Arts.”

It features African American contributions to Music, Theatre, and Literature, as well as the Visual Arts.

What’s significant about this exhibit is its focus on local artists and their talents.

Area students toured the Library.

Organizers want the children to see not only the talent surrounding them but the possibilities open to them.

“And they go through the library and they see quite a few people that they already know. So, it’s exciting for the kids that they know, that they have people here that they know. And that they’re doing the things that they’re doing. That they didn’t know. So, this is exciting for me, because I didn’t know a lot of this either,” said Elmetra Patterson, President of Friends of Dean Park.

The library will be honoring two local artists, Chadena Jones and Kendrell Daniels, on February 24.

