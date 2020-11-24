Winston County COVID-19 cases continue to incline

WINSTON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Since the first COVID-19 case in Winston County, back in March, there has been a team in place to respond.

County leaders, along with folks from the city of Louisville and Winston Medical Center have kept in touch and prepared the community.

- Advertisement -

The pandemic team wants to stay proactive in educating the community and ensuring there’s enough personal protective equipment in place.

Winston County was placed under a mask mandate by Governor Tate Reeves and cases continue to climb.

Now, it’s up to the people that live there to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a mask and social distancing.

“Put the appropriate information out there. That people can make their own decisions and that’s what we’re going to do. Make sure that people have the best information. Make sure that people are aware that we’re looking at a severe increase, not only in Winston County but in the state of Mississippi,” said Buddy King, Winston County EMA Director. “This is the real increase that we planned for a little early when we did the economic shutdown.”

Winston County currently has 1,158 cases.