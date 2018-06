WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies need your help finding a suspect.

Quadrell Goss, 36, is wanted on an Uttering Forgery Charge.

Investigators say his last known address was on Highpoint-Weir Road.

He does, however, have ties to Leake County.

He could be driving a light gray Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you know where Goss is tonight, call Winston County Crime Stoppers.