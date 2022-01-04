Winston County man dead after mobile home fire

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after an early morning fire in Winston County.

Winston County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says the fire happened on Davie Road about midnight.

62-year-old Jimmy Goss died inside his mobile home.

Alexander believes a kerosene heater is to blame for the fire.

The state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation.

“The main thing is whatever heater you’re using keep it away from combustible materials away from the bed. Make sure things aren’t in front of it because a lot of people put things in front of heaters in the summertime and then when winter gets here they say well it’s off. Old space and wall heaters are bad about coming on automatically even though it’s off,” said Chief Deputy Keith Alexander, Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

Alexander encourages families to monitor electric heaters at all times to try and limit tragedies from happening