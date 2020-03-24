Winston County sheriff warns of scam targeting elderly

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to prey on the elderly.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said several older residents received a call telling them to go to a local hospital or clinic immediately.

- Advertisement -

The caller claimed that the victim had a medical issue that must be addressed.

Pugh said if you get an unexpected call from your medical provider, call the doctor’s office back once you hang up to verify the information.

Elderly residents were not advised to go to medical facilities unless it is absolutely necessary.

Pugh wasn’t sure why someone would endanger the lives of others during this virus outbreak but is investigating.