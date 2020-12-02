Winston Medical Center prepping for COVID-19 and Flu patients

LOUSIVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi comes at the same time as temperatures drop and we enter into cold and flu season.

That’s why Winston Medical center is preparing its respiratory clinic to be one of the busiest clinics at the center.

- Advertisement -

CEO Paul Black says the clinic is across the street from their main building and is a separate clinic just for people who come in with cold and flu symptoms.

Since symptoms like fever, aching, and coughing are shared by the flu, cold and COVID-19 patients at the center are tested for the coronavirus.

The record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi comes at the same time as temperatures drop and we enter into cold and flu season.

“They go through there and get tested for COVID so they don’t get in the general population of our clinics,” said Black. “The drop in the temperature, people are going back inside, getting closer together, not spreading out that’s what we’re going to get.”

Black says that he hopes that because of mask-wearing and other social distancing habits, the number of regular flu cases this season might go down.