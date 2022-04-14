Winston Plywood hosts a community food drive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Winston Plywood stepped away from the factory and into the community for a food drive Wednesday.

The rotary club and Vowels grocery partnered with Winston Plywood to supply food to people in need.

Winston Plywood is no stranger to giving back to its community.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the company created a “giving box” where people can grab everyday items they needed.

The concern was that the initiative wasn’t reaching enough people in the community so food organizers put together the event Wednesday.

“We just hope that they take away that Winston plywood is in this community and we are dedicated to giving back to the community and servicing all the employees and their families and just everybody here in town.”

“With inflation prices right now, gas prices, the cost of food, people are having to decide ‘Do I put gas in my car? Do I feed my family?’ This pandemic, it’s still affecting those members who may not be able to get a job. We hope that maybe they’ll look to Winston Plywood because we have lots of job openings. We are here for the long haul.”

If you’re looking for a career at Winston Plywood and Veneer, click the link below.