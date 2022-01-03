Winter back in force this week

SUMMARY: What a wild weekend of weather! From 80s and tornadoes to snow in just 24 hours. Quite the event for us here in MS! The upcoming week is also very busy weather-wise. We start out very cold with snow melting, before a brief warmup through Thursday into the 50s. Thursday we will see rain showers, and potentially some more winter weather! We turn very cold again Friday, before milder and wetter weather arrives for the weekend.

MONDAY: After a cold start, with icy spots on the roads, we’ll gradually clear out through the day. With the sun’s energy going into melting the snow on the ground, highs will struggle to get out of the 30s for many of us, especially if you got an inch or so of snow.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies should be clear tonight, which means we will get very cold! Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s across the area. Bundle up!

TUESDAY: A stunning winter day in store for Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Not nearly as cold, as clouds move in overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Rain returns to the picture on Wednesday evening, with a few showers. It would not be out of the question for some flakes to mix in late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as an area of low pressure slides through the south. Showers will continue through the day Thursday, with plummeting temps through the afternoon. The coldest air of the season moves in behind an arctic cold front Thursday night. Many of us will get into the upper teens to around 20 degrees! Friday we clear out, but we stay very cold. We’ll only top out in the 30s in the afternoon. By Saturday, we return to the 50s with a few afternoon showers ahead of yet another cold front. Sunday is looking wet and mild with highs in the 60s and steady rain. The front brings the colder air right back for Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s.

