Winter begins today, warmer weather arrives for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Even though winter begins today, unseasonably warm air looms for the Christmas holiday.

TUESDAY: Showers will gradually taper off this morning, but clouds linger much of the day. Late this afternoon, clearing is expected from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s in areas seeing delayed clearing, but other spots could see highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With a clear sky and calming winds, temperatures should bottom out near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: This marks the first “full” day of winter, and it will feel like it! Highs will be in the mid 50s with full sun after starting below freezing.

THURSDAY: Southerly winds develop ahead of the next system, marking the return of more unseasonably warm air. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s, but even warmer air moves in for Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Warm, breezy, and increasingly humid weather highlights this part of the forecast as highs return to the middle 70s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It now looks like any frontal passage will be delayed until the evening hours, suggesting it may be warmer than its preceding day. Daytime highs may make a run at 80 degrees for a few areas with a partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY: Behind Saturday’s front, just “less warm” air is expected as no true cold air invasion is seen. Daytime highs drop back into the 60s Sunday afternoon.