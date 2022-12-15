Winter-like temperatures arriving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After the storms moved out, cold air quickly moved in. Temperatures are going to be dropping from here on out, as Christmas continues getting closer day by day!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures tonight are going to be dropping into the low to middle 30s. Clearer sky conditions are going to allow those temperatures to drop tonight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny conditions are expected to end of this week. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. The overnight low temperatures will again fall into the low to middle 30s.

SATURDAY: A mostly clear and sunny sky is expected, with 20% chance of seeing rain showers early in the morning. The high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will take another drop, only reaching the middle 40s. Sky conditions will remain clear and sunny! Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s again.

NEXT WEEK: The high temperatures will continue trending in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the first half of the week. Light rain chances also return. Overnight low temperatures range anywhere from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. Thursday into Christmas weekend, expect a major drop in temperatures!