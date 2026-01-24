Winter Storm Continues Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is Saturday and we have been seeing sleet and freezing rain all day. We will continue to monitor it as we head into Sunday as well.

SATURDAY: We started seeing freezing rain and sleet begin in the early morning hours. As we head into the overnight hours we can expect that to continue. Driving is not advised in these conditions as roads are worsening. The winter storm is not over and will not be until tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to stay up to date with us and join our Facebook lives as we will continue to keep you updated. Lows will fall into the 20 and 30s across NE Mississippi and Alabama in our overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Looking at Sunday, this is when precipitation will be the highest in the morning hours. Sleet and Freezing rain will continue. We do see that uncertainty line pushing more south which will allow our southern counties to see more wintry mix than rain. Highs tomorrow will range again from the 20s to 30s in some areas. Some of our southern counties will get above freezing while our northern counties will not. The northern counties have the possibility of receiving 1-2 inches of ice. The impacts this will cause are strong. Driving is not recommended. As the low pressure system moves east into Alabama, very cold air will continue, increasing more of our wintry mix coverage area. By Sunday evening the last of the winter storm should be wrapping up with very cold temperatures below freezing following behind it. Stick with us all weekend for updates!

MONDAY: FRIGID! It will be cold. Highs will not make it above freezing which will allow for an accumulation to stick around on Monday as well. Stay safe and warm out there please!