Winter storms effecting small food businesses in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The winter storms over this past weekend caused a lot of damage for people, whether it was the power outages, icy roads, or food and other essential items becoming inaccessible.

Now, some local food businesses are still dealing with the effects of the winter storm, and that is getting the supplies needed to provide services for their customers.

There are some who have food delivery trucks coming from the Tennessee and Arkansas region that are having trouble getting to the destination of restaurants with the desired goods.

Brent & Courtney Teague have been owners of CJ’s Pizza for 12 years.

They said the winter storm has never caused trouble to their business like this one.

