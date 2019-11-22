Winter weather a headache for early Thanksgiving travelers

Chicago — Three storms are moving across the country ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend, there’s expected to be snow and freezing rain in New England, snow in the Midwest by mid-week and soaking rain and snowstorms in the West.

It comes as more than 55 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more, according to AAA. Overall, an extra 1.6 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving compared to last year. That’s a nearly 3% increase.

- Advertisement -

The snowy weather is already causing grief and white knuckle driving on highways in Colorado. For many, hitting the road early for Thanksgiving, turned out to be thankless. Danielle Sheffer slid into a ditch.

“This morning getting to work was really terrifying,” she said.

According to AAA, more than 49 million people will hit the road on Thanksgiving and some 368,000 cars will breakdown. The Transportation Security Administration reports a record-breaking 26.8 million passengers will pass through airport security.

Tracking the holiday forecast