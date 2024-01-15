Winter weather on Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wintry precip began this afternoon in our northern communities and will persist in those spots overnight. Travel has quickly become hazardous with many accidents being reported. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue on Monday and will move out by Tuesday. In this system’s wake, we will be left with dangerous arctic cold.

TONIGHT: All forms of wintry weather have already begun in our northern communities. Accumulation on roads has already caused dangerous travel. Stay off the roads tonight! Low: 24.

MONDAY: Wintry precipitation will continue and move south tomorrow. Locations north of Highway 8 will mostly likely stay snow. South of there, sleet and freezing rain will be the dominant precip type. A light mix will begin in those spots as early as 7am and persist throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light wintry precip will continue for the southeastern portion of the area until midnight. Otherwise, the event will be over for many. The cold will begin to set in as well. Low temperatures will drop into the teens.

TUESDAY: The cold will be the main story of the day. Highs will stay in the 20s. Any precip that fell on Monday will stick around. Still use extreme caution if you must travel.

REST OF THE WEEK: On Wednesday, temperatures will rise above the freezing mark so the melting process can begin. Our next weather-maker brings the chance of wintry precip back on Thursday. We will continue to fine-tune that forecast over the next couple of days.