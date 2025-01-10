Wintry mix to cold rain Friday morning, drying Friday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A messy Friday is in store across the region, but some drier weather is in store for the weekend!

FRIDAY: Wintry mixed precipitation is most likely along & north of US-82 through mid-morning, but accumulations will be tougher thanks to marginal surface conditions as well as varying p-types. Heavier snow/sleet should set up near US-72. A cold rain should overtake most of the region by midday, with drier conditions spreading in by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s all day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: An increase in wind speeds should help continue evaporating some of the moisture off the roads. Having said that, at least patchy black ice is likely on the bridges & overpasses and where wintry precip is able to accumulate.

WEEKEND: Clouds will be slow to clear Saturday, but temperatures should rise above freezing across most of the area. More sun is expected Sunday w/temps rising into the 40s.