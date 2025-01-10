Wintry precip done, cold weather continues with black ice Friday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold, dry weather returns Friday night, but sub-freezing temperatures will bring potential for black ice overnight into Saturday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds linger as temperatures slowly fall below freezing, likely after midnight. Black ice is likely area-wide, and especially in areas seeing heavier wintry precip earlier in the day.

WEEKEND: Expect an overcast sky to start Saturday, but gradual clearing should help temperatures climb into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Persistent snow cover in some areas may prevent warming in some areas. Much colder air is expected Saturday night as temps fall into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Chilly to cold weather will continue as highs likely stay in the 40s each day with lows in the 20s. For now, there are no storm systems to bring us any wintry precip or severe weather in the next 7 days!