Wintry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Light rain showers will continue through the morning hours today. We are continuing to track a winter storm that will impact NE Mississippi and W AL this weekend.

THURSDAY: Morning rain will lead to a cloudy afternoon with another light chance for rain this evening. Temperatures will remain steady through the day in the low-50’s.

FRIDAY: We’ll have a light chance for rain through the day on Friday, with temperatures in the 40’s. Overcast conditions are expected through the day, along with some breezy winds.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our area that will be in effect this weekend. The timeline of this event has become more refined, with most model guidance pointing to winter precipitation beginning late Friday night, lasting through Saturday and into midday Sunday. The exact type and coverage of winter precipitation remains uncertain. The below maps show two different possibilities for the types of precipitation we may see. Stay with us for updates through this event.