With gas prices still rising, experts recommend 3 ways to save fuel

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that as the war in the Middle East drives up energy prices, Americans are feeling the pinch at the gas pump. With elevated prices likely to stick around for the near future, experts say there are some practical steps drivers can take to stretch their fuel a little farther.

Gas prices hit $3.72 per gallon on Monday, an increase of 74 cents, or about 25%, since the war started, according to data from AAA. As prices continue to rise, here are three tips to improve your fuel economy.

Check your tire pressure

Drivers can start by ensuring their tires are properly inflated.

The U.S. Department of Energy says properly inflated tires can improve gas mileage by about 3%, although some estimates say the impact can be as high as 10%. The proper tire pressure for your vehicle can usually be found on a sticker on the driver’s side door jamb or in the owner’s manual.

“Lower-inflated tires will increase the resistance on the road, so properly inflated, the vehicle is going to drive a little bit smoother and be able to accelerate properly,” said David Bennett, AAA senior automotive manager.

Slow down on the highway

Fuel economy gets worse the faster you drive. That’s why experts advise going slower when you can do it safely, including on the highway.

According to Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles at Kelley Blue Book, driving 65 miles per hour on the highway is a good sweet spot.

“Today’s cars are geared to be most efficient at that speed, and you lose quite a bit of fuel efficiency the faster you go,” he said.

Small speed adjustments can go a long way. According to AAA, reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve mileage by up to 14%. The roadside assistance and insurance provider says that fuel economy for most cars peaks at 50 mph before tapering off.

Cruise control can come in handy here as it allows you to maintain a set speed while driving.

Avoid hard acceleration or slamming the brakes

Maintaining a steady speed while driving is another way to maximize fuel efficiency. That means avoiding rapid acceleration and braking, according to experts.

These aggressive driving practices can lower gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% if you’re traveling at highway speeds, and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic, according to the Energy Department.

Experts also recommend coasting to a stop when you can.

“When you see a red light ahead, there’s no reason to rush to be the first one there,” Mackenzie Raetz, the senior editor of freelance for Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website, told CBS News in an email. “Letting off the accelerator and coasting to a stop can help conserve fuel.”

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