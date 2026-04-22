With Rep. David Scott’s death, 5 members of 119th Congress have died in office

Washington (CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Democratic Rep. David Scott, who represented Georgia in the House for more than two decades, has become the fifth member of the 119th Congress to die in office. He was 80.

All five members who died since the start of the current Congress in January 2025 were between the ages of 65 and 87.

The deaths come against the backdrop of a narrow House GOP majority, where just one or two absences, vacancies or defections can play a role in whether legislation passes. Scott’s death means Democrats now have 212 seats, compared to 218 for Republicans, including one GOP-leaning independent.

During the 118th Congress, four members died in office, all between the ages of 65 and 90. The eldest was the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, whose determination to remain in office despite her evident decline frustrated many Democrats.

When the 119th Congress began in January 2025, 117 House and Senate members were over the age of 70, according to the Pew Research Center, and 19 were over 80.

These are the members who have died in office during the 119th Congress:

Rep. David Scott, 80

Scott, who represented the Atlanta suburbs, was seeking his 13th term in office when he died. A lifelong champion of civil rights, he was elected to the Georgia State House in 1974 and to the Georgia State Senate in 1982 before he was elected to Congress in 2002. Scott was the first Black member to chair the House Agriculture Committee, and prioritized strengthening access to nutrition, particularly for children from low-income families.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, 65

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa died at 65 in January 2026 during surgery necessitated by a medical emergency. He represented California for over a decade in the northern part of the state. LaMalfa was a fourth-generation rice farmer and a businessman who championed rural and agricultural issues in the House.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, 75

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia died on May 21, 2025. Weeks earlier, he announced he would not seek reelection in 2026 and would step back from his role as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee because his cancer had returned. He had served in Congress since 2009.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, 77

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona died March 13, 2025, after battling cancer. Grijalva, who had served in Congress since 2003, had been absent for votes since the start of the 119th Congress.

Rep. Sylvester Turner, 70

Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas died on March 4, 2025, weeks after taking office. He had served as Houston’s mayor from 2016 until 2024, before joining the House. Turner won the House seat after Democratic Rep. Sheila Lee Jackson died in office from cancer in July 2024 at the age of 74.

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