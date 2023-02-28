Witnesses take stand to give testimonies in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued today in a Columbus murder trial.

Prosecutors called witnesses to the stand to describe what they saw the night 20-year-old Frank Edwards was shot to death.

Kenny Armistad is charged with murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault in that deadly shooting.

Edwards was shot in front of a home on 12th Avenue South in December 2020.

At the time, investigators told WCBI a car pulled up to the home just before the gunfire started.

Police believed Edwards was talking to someone in the car when an argument broke out and shots were exchanged.

40-year-old Terry Brooks was also arrested in the case.

The trial is expected to last most of the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter