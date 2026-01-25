WM temporarily suspends garbage collection for areas of Mississippi and Alabama

Tupelo, MS – (PRESS RELEASE) – WM has suspended all garbage and trash collection service due to winter weather conditions in the City of Tupelo, Lee County, Corinth, and surrounding areas on Monday, January 26.

We will resume service as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow.

We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.

Areas affected include City of Tupelo, Lee County, Corinth and surrounding areas.