LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was accused of breaking in a person’s home and beating up the owner.

Lashonda Shelton, 31, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Mike Para Road on June 18 about the alleged incident.

The victim told investigators that Shelton walked into the home and went to her bedroom.

That’s where the victim was reportedly assaulted.

Shelton is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.