Woman accused of hitting store clerk with vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Brooksville woman is in jail accused of hitting a store clerk with her car, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Camellia Hart, 27, is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Shoplifting.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Hart tried to buy items at John’s Grocery, on Highway 45 Alternate South back on May 4 and left before the transaction was approved.

A store clerk tried to stop her because the transaction was denied.

Scott says Hart allegedly struck the clerk her vehicle while leaving the scene.

Hart’s bond is set at just over $5,000.

She remains in the Clay County Detention Center.