Woman accused of crashing wedding, stealing gifts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi woman was accused of attending a wedding she wasn’t invited to, and then taking the newlywed’s gifts.

Sandra Henson, 53, of Rienzi, was charged with theft of property 3rd degree and theft of property 4th degree in Florence, Alabama.

In a press conference Friday, Florence Police Department Detective Josh Hein said Henson allegedly took gifts from two local weddings while also eating dinner at least one of the weddings.

Her bond has been set at $2,500 in Florence.