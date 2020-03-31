Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight inside of a car ended with a man being run over, along with his girlfriend stuck in a fence and on her way to jail.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said the couple got into a fight inside their vehicle.

They pulled into a car dealership parking lot and the male victim got out and started walking away.

Shelton believed that’s when the girlfriend hit him the vehicle. She then tried to escape through an alleyway but got stuck.

Police said the unidentified suspect got out of the car and started hitting the victim.

Shelton said she will be charged with assault.

The man has serious injuries.