CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies say a woman broke into a business and then wrote some bogus checks.

Stephanie Lollar, 39, was charged with burglary.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said Lollar took a checkbook during the burglary and then wrote checks on a closed account.

Investigators believed it was a couple of thousand dollars worth of bad checks that were written.

Lollar has been released on bond.