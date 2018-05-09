Woman allegedly runs over boyfriend after argument

Kayln Weber Latham
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman is accused of running over her boyfriend.
Kayln Weber Latham, 25, is charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.
The victim told deputies that he and Latham were at a friend’s house when they got into an argument.
He left on a motorcycle and Latham left in a car.
Investigators say when the victim went to make a turn, Latham allegedly ran over him.
She stopped but took off running.
Latham was arrested last night on Military Road.
She’s also charged with Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of Marijuana.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.