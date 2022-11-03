Woman arrested for allegedly burning down her partner’s mobile home

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly burning down the home of a person she was in a romantic relationship with.

Donia Lynn Newsome is charged with Arson – First Degree for burning a mobile home on Bethlehem Road in Splunge, Mississippi last month.

MCSD believes that Newsome was in a relationship with the homeowner prior to the incident.

Newsome’s bond is set at $25 thousand.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation.