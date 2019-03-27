Woman arrested for possession of meth in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A K-9 helped make a methamphetamine bust in Clay County.

Clay County K-9 unit pulled over Jessica Howard, 30, of Columbus on Tibbee Road. The dog allegedly alerted on around one gram of methamphetamine.

- Advertisement -

Howard was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

Clay County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit is investigating the case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151