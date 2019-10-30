Woman arrested for “smash-and-grab” car burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing felony charges in Starkville after a string of “smash-and-grab” car break-ins.

Joseline Perez, 19, was charged with four counts of auto burglary and possession of stolen property.

Starkville police said the burglaries happened on September 9.

Perez’s bond was set at $50,000.

She remains behind bars at Oktibbeha County Jail.

Cordarius Woodard, 20, of Jackson, has also been charged in the case. He remains behind bars in Rankin County for unrelated charges and will be processed once released.