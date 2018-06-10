Woman arrested for transporting children in pet kennels: police

- Advertisement -

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say a Memphis woman was arrested after video showed her transporting two children in pet kennels. Leimome Cheeks, 62, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of child endangerment, the Memphis Police Department said.

They said she admitted to driving from Whitehaven to Collierville with her two grandchildren who sat in kennels in the back of her truck, reports CBS affiliate WREG-TV of Memphis.

The children, ages 8 and 9, told police the kennels were very hot Saturday. They said their grandmother told them to sit in the kennels because there was no room in the trunk.

The temperature reached a high of 95 degrees Saturday in Memphis.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the incident and said Cheeks recently bought two puppies, which is why the kennels were in her vehicle.

“I’m still shocked. I really can’t see her doing that. She’s such a nice lady,” a neighbor told WREG-TV.