Woman arrested on drug charge during traffic stop

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Tishomingo County landed a Fulton woman in jail.

On Sunday, Tishomingo County deputies stopped a car for reckless driving on County Road 864 near Belmont.

As the deputies approached the vehicle they said it appeared that both occupants looked like they were trying to hide something.

The driver and passenger agreed to a search.

Investigators said the passenger, Talia Watts, 29, of Fulton, had prescription pills and a bag of alleged meth.

Watts was arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding warrant from Belmont.

Watts’ bond has not been set.