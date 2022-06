Woman arrested on vandalism and cyberstalking charges in Noxubee

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for alleged burglary and vandalizing church property.

Investigators say Ashley McCoy of Brooksville vandalized a grave at Bigbee Valley Church among other crimes on Wednesday.

McCoy is charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Cyberstalking with an Electronic Device, And Vandalism.

Her bond is set at $27 thousand.