Woman charged in unprovoked stabbing of tourist changing baby’s diaper in Macy’s Herald Square store

NEW YORK (AP) — Associated Press reports a California woman changing her infant daughter’s diaper in the bathroom of the Macy’s Herald Square store in New York City was stabbed and injured by another woman in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The attack occurred Thursday afternoon at the store in Manhattan. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and arm and was being treated at a hospital for cuts and lacerations. She was expected to fully recover. Her 10-month-old baby was not injured.

A 43-year-old Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman was charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack and was due to make her initial court appearance on Friday. It was not known on Friday if she had retained a lawyer.

Macy’s issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by the attack.