Woman charged with capital murder in Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Baldwyn police charged a Belmont woman with capital murder, in connection with the death of a senior citizen.

Shawnie Young, 47, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Baldwyn Police Chief Troy Agnew said Young was found across the street from the home of Pamela Jean Britt, 63.

Britt was found dead in the garage of her home on East Clayton Street.

The chief said Britt’s employer was worried when Britt did not return to work after lunch. The employer went to Britt’s home and spotted Young. Officers responding to the home arrested Young, and found Britt in the garage.

Chief Agnew did not say how Britt was killed.

Investigators are still trying to find a motive. Bond has not been set for Young.