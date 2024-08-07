Woman dies in ATV crash in Franklin County, Alabama

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle ATV accident in Franklin County, Alabama has claimed the life of a woman.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

According to a press release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Office, 38-year-old Savannah Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall was driving a 2007 Honda Recon ATV when it overturned.

The crash happened on Lost Creek Road approximately 10 miles from Russellville.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.

