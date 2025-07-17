Woman faces multiple charges after posting a video in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman is facing more charges after allegedly posting a video online.

According to Oxford police, there was an ongoing altercation between the victim and 27-year-old Aaliyah Brown.

Brown allegedly posted a video of an altercation after being told not to post the video as a condition of a previous charge and conviction.

The victim then signed a charge for Posting of Messages through Electronic Media for Purposes of Causing Injury to Any Person.

On July 11, Brown was taken into custody while on a traffic stop.

Brown was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond by the Municipal Court Judge.

