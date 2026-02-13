Woman faces multiple drug charges in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is behind bars facing multiple charges in Itawamba County.

On Thursday, February 12, the Fulton Police Department, Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Amy Lauren Tillotson.

Tillotson was arrested during a safety checkpoint on Country Club in the Fulton City limits.

Tillotson was charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of cocaine, felony tampering with physical evidence, and several other misdemeanor charges.

She was also charged with felony child endangerment from a previous investigation.

This arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the Fulton Police Department and Mississippi Child Protection Services.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.