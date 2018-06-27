Woman facing charges over 32 Oxycontin pills

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Houston woman arrested outside of the Chickasaw County Courthouse will soon have to go inside to face a drug charge.

Wilma Bradberry, 54, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A North Mississippi Narcotics Agent and Chickasaw County deputy found 32 Oxycontin pills inside Bradberry’s car that was parked at the courthouse in Houston.

Bradberry’s friend called to report their pills being stolen.

Bradberry quickly became a suspect and later admitted to taking the pills.

She just happened to be having an unrelated hearing Tuesday, when she was arrested.