Woman found sleeping on Highway 45 in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are hoping you can help them identify a woman in their community. This lady has been in Noxubee County for several days. The woman has been found sleeping on the side of Highway 45.

Deputies believe she is from Lowndes County and they want to get her home safely.

She was last seen walking south on Highway 45 towards Kemper County.

If you can identify her, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5332.

