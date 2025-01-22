Woman from Monroe Co. killed in fatal accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly Monroe County woman was killed in an early morning accident on January 22.

The crash happened on Highway 8, east of Aberdeen, near Shields Circle, just before 7:15 am.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 83-year-old Mary Harris, of Greenwood Springs, died shortly after arriving at Monroe Regional Hospital.

Harris was a passenger in a vehicle going west on Highway 8.

Gurley said they collided with a vehicle going eastbound. The vehicles also caught fire.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

